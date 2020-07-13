/
apartments with pool
98 Apartments for rent in Northbrook, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
58 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
29 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
24 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Sandstone Dr
1500 Sandstone Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Spacious 2BR 2BA condo for rent. (2br - 1330 ft2) - Property Id: 306663 $1350. 1330 sq ft. Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom unfurnished condo in Wheeling. 2nd floor unit in a 3-store building. Hot water, heat, gas, & garbage pick-up included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3854 S Parkway Dr 1A
3854 South Parkway Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Unit 1A Available 09/01/20 Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools - Property Id: 311031 3854 S.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..Beautiful view to residential pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9098 W terrace
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
672 sqft
Features swimming pool and work-out room. Free parking. Hardwood flooring. Spacious closet. Includes stove/range and refrigerator. Laundry in building Terms: One year lease
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8809 West Golf Road
8809 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1050 sqft
Great location (Golf Mill). Transportation. Shopping Mall. Near to I-294. Huge condo available for lease. Pergo flooring, newer appliances, balcony, a/c, parking spot, pool, coin laundry all included. Control your own free heat. Move in fee: $250.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
552 Greystone Lane #D2
552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit.
