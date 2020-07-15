Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

831 Genesee Available 08/07/20 North Naperville Second Floor Two Bedroom Condo - North Naperville 2nd floor end unit featuring soaring ceilings beautiful hardwood floors! Formal living & dining room open to kitchen. Family room with fireplace, flat screen TV and access to private balcony. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Master suite includes walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and private master bath. Second bedroom and full second bath. Washer/dyer included. One car garage. Great location, minutes from Metra Train, I88, shopping & dining! Professionally managed, available first week in August.



(RLNE5917934)