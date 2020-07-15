All apartments in Naperville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

831 Genesee

831 Genesee Drive · (630) 486-0304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Genesee Drive, Naperville, IL 60563
Country Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 831 Genesee · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
831 Genesee Available 08/07/20 North Naperville Second Floor Two Bedroom Condo - North Naperville 2nd floor end unit featuring soaring ceilings beautiful hardwood floors! Formal living & dining room open to kitchen. Family room with fireplace, flat screen TV and access to private balcony. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Master suite includes walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and private master bath. Second bedroom and full second bath. Washer/dyer included. One car garage. Great location, minutes from Metra Train, I88, shopping & dining! Professionally managed, available first week in August.

(RLNE5917934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Genesee have any available units?
831 Genesee has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Genesee have?
Some of 831 Genesee's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Genesee currently offering any rent specials?
831 Genesee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Genesee pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Genesee is pet friendly.
Does 831 Genesee offer parking?
Yes, 831 Genesee offers parking.
Does 831 Genesee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Genesee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Genesee have a pool?
No, 831 Genesee does not have a pool.
Does 831 Genesee have accessible units?
No, 831 Genesee does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Genesee have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Genesee does not have units with dishwashers.
