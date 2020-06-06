All apartments in Naperville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

504 Commons Road

504 Commons Rd · (630) 816-6841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 Commons Rd, Naperville, IL 60563
Naperville Center For Commerce and Industry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
yoga
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more. If you are seeking maintenance-free living with an incredible community of active adults, look no further than calling Avenida home. The Avenida community includes a pool. spa, outdoor kitchen and a fire pit...and that's before we even step inside! Be prepared to get excited about everything inside to include a theater, club room, fitness center with yoga studio, great room (that will includes a continental breakfast served from Monday to Saturday!) and more. There is so much to see and do before you even see the incredible details of your luxury apartment home that includes designer flooring and cabinetry, quartz countertops, spacious floor plans and plenty of storage. We can not wait for you to experience Avenida Naperville - where is all comes together. Photos of common areas and similar available apartment homes (not necessarily this floor plan).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Commons Road have any available units?
504 Commons Road has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Commons Road have?
Some of 504 Commons Road's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Commons Road currently offering any rent specials?
504 Commons Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Commons Road pet-friendly?
No, 504 Commons Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 504 Commons Road offer parking?
Yes, 504 Commons Road does offer parking.
Does 504 Commons Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Commons Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Commons Road have a pool?
Yes, 504 Commons Road has a pool.
Does 504 Commons Road have accessible units?
No, 504 Commons Road does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Commons Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Commons Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Commons Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Commons Road does not have units with air conditioning.
