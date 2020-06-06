504 Commons Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub media room yoga

Avenida Naperville is an active adult community (62+) located right near Downtown Naperville, shopping, restaurants and more. If you are seeking maintenance-free living with an incredible community of active adults, look no further than calling Avenida home. The Avenida community includes a pool. spa, outdoor kitchen and a fire pit...and that's before we even step inside! Be prepared to get excited about everything inside to include a theater, club room, fitness center with yoga studio, great room (that will includes a continental breakfast served from Monday to Saturday!) and more. There is so much to see and do before you even see the incredible details of your luxury apartment home that includes designer flooring and cabinetry, quartz countertops, spacious floor plans and plenty of storage. We can not wait for you to experience Avenida Naperville - where is all comes together. Photos of common areas and similar available apartment homes (not necessarily this floor plan).