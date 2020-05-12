All apartments in Naperville
2905 Madison Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:13 AM

2905 Madison Drive

2905 Madison Dr · (630) 362-2673
Location

2905 Madison Dr, Naperville, IL 60564
Carillon Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**ONE OF THE LARGEST "FOSTER" FLOOR PLANS, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT **AVAILABLE WITHIN A WEEK OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE DATE**NEWER TOWNHOUSE (1.5 Yrs old), District 204 Schools ~ FRY ELEMENTARY ~ WORRY FREE W/ WATER + EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED ~ SAVE $$ ON UTILITIES WITH A HIGHLY ENERGY EFFICIENT CONSTRUCTION ~ ONE OF THE MOST SPACIOUS HOMES IN THE SUB-DIVISION** The first floor offers an open concept and features 42" dark cabinets with crown molding and white quartz countertops. GE stainless steel appliances w/ stainless steel sink are the perfect accent to the smoke gray wood laminate floors throughout. Seamless flow from the breakfast nook to the kitchen provides easy entertaining opportunities. Upstairs you will find two large secondary bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room with window as well as the beautiful master suite. The master suite includes raised dual-bowl vanities, a walk-in shower w/ designer tile, and linen closet. The finished lower level has endless possibilities for that flex space we all desire! Rent includes Water, Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal and all the exterior maintenance. Award winning schools - Fry Elementary & Scullen Middle Schools! Within minutes to I-88, Route 59 Metra Train Station and surrounded by restaurants, shopping and entertainment! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Madison Drive have any available units?
2905 Madison Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2905 Madison Drive have?
Some of 2905 Madison Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Madison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Madison Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Madison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Madison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2905 Madison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Madison Drive does offer parking.
Does 2905 Madison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Madison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Madison Drive have a pool?
No, 2905 Madison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Madison Drive have accessible units?
No, 2905 Madison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Madison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Madison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Madison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Madison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
