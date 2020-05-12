2905 Madison Drive

Amenities

**ONE OF THE LARGEST "FOSTER" FLOOR PLANS, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT **AVAILABLE WITHIN A WEEK OF APPLICATION ACCEPTANCE DATE**NEWER TOWNHOUSE (1.5 Yrs old), District 204 Schools ~ FRY ELEMENTARY ~ WORRY FREE W/ WATER + EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED ~ SAVE $$ ON UTILITIES WITH A HIGHLY ENERGY EFFICIENT CONSTRUCTION ~ ONE OF THE MOST SPACIOUS HOMES IN THE SUB-DIVISION** The first floor offers an open concept and features 42" dark cabinets with crown molding and white quartz countertops. GE stainless steel appliances w/ stainless steel sink are the perfect accent to the smoke gray wood laminate floors throughout. Seamless flow from the breakfast nook to the kitchen provides easy entertaining opportunities. Upstairs you will find two large secondary bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room with window as well as the beautiful master suite. The master suite includes raised dual-bowl vanities, a walk-in shower w/ designer tile, and linen closet. The finished lower level has endless possibilities for that flex space we all desire! Rent includes Water, Lawn Maintenance, Snow Removal and all the exterior maintenance. Award winning schools - Fry Elementary & Scullen Middle Schools! Within minutes to I-88, Route 59 Metra Train Station and surrounded by restaurants, shopping and entertainment! A must see!