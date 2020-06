Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER. 3 BEDROOMS ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND ONE ADDITIONAL BEDROOM IN THE LOWER LEVEL. CENTRAL AIR. LARGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE. 1ST MONTHS RENT AND MOVE-IN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.