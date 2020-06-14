236 Apartments for rent in Mount Prospect, IL with garage
American Idol Season 9 winner, Lee DeWyze, was inspired to sing while attending Prospect High School. Not impressed? Well, Simon Cowell was, at least.
With a population of just over 53,000, Mount Prospect is home to a community of diverse cultures. Today, that city is renowned for its combination of many nationalities, award-winning educational institutions, churches, thriving firms, shopping centers, and highly rated fire and police departments -- all this in one package that is Mount Prospect. Like most towns in the United States, most people in Mount Prospect use private vehicles to get to work and around the city. However, there is also the option of using public transit to commute to work -- primarily by riding the train. Mount Prospect's real estate is essentially made up of medium sized (3-4 bedroom) to large (5+ bedroom) single family homes and apartment complexes. Rents here are currently lower in price than 77.9% of Illinois neighborhoods. The amazingly low vacancy rate is testimony enough that owning property or living in a house for rent in Mount Prospect is an amazing experience. With a low crime rate, good schools and college-educated neighbors who encourage others by their own achievements, homes here are in high demand.
Mount Prospect apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.