942 Club Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Newer construction home on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac in East Glenview. Welcoming, spacious design opens with a gracious foyer, high ceilings and cozy front room with fireplace. Natural sunlight sweeps through the home through an abundance of tall windows and is complimented by wide plank hardwood flooring. The family room and kitchen expand with a great room layout overlooking the backyard and brick paver patio. An elegant chef's kitchen is appointed with a Thermador appliance package, SubZero refrigerator and large solid quartz island. A full butler's pantry passes through to front the dining room. Wide, sweeping staircase leads to the second-floor landing. Gracious master suite with fireplace offers space for a sitting area. Unwind in your private spa bathroom with steam shower, free standing soaking tub, double vanities and a roof top terrace. The second bedroom is en-suite with three tall windows and tree top views. 2nd floor laundry room makes for convenient living. Lower level is designed for entertaining with wet bar, space for a wine cellar, two bedrooms, a full bath and an extra-large rec room. 2 car attached garage open into a main floor mudroom built out with cubbies and a coat closet. Looking for a work from home space? Multiple options are available within this floor plan. Make the front living room a stately office or tuck away your workspace in the 2nd floor bonus room. The lower level bedrooms rooms are great for work space too!