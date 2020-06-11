All apartments in Glenview
Glenview, IL
942 Club Circle
942 Club Circle

942 Club Circle · (773) 474-1755
Location

942 Club Circle, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,250

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Newer construction home on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac in East Glenview. Welcoming, spacious design opens with a gracious foyer, high ceilings and cozy front room with fireplace. Natural sunlight sweeps through the home through an abundance of tall windows and is complimented by wide plank hardwood flooring. The family room and kitchen expand with a great room layout overlooking the backyard and brick paver patio. An elegant chef's kitchen is appointed with a Thermador appliance package, SubZero refrigerator and large solid quartz island. A full butler's pantry passes through to front the dining room. Wide, sweeping staircase leads to the second-floor landing. Gracious master suite with fireplace offers space for a sitting area. Unwind in your private spa bathroom with steam shower, free standing soaking tub, double vanities and a roof top terrace. The second bedroom is en-suite with three tall windows and tree top views. 2nd floor laundry room makes for convenient living. Lower level is designed for entertaining with wet bar, space for a wine cellar, two bedrooms, a full bath and an extra-large rec room. 2 car attached garage open into a main floor mudroom built out with cubbies and a coat closet. Looking for a work from home space? Multiple options are available within this floor plan. Make the front living room a stately office or tuck away your workspace in the 2nd floor bonus room. The lower level bedrooms rooms are great for work space too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Club Circle have any available units?
942 Club Circle has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 942 Club Circle have?
Some of 942 Club Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
942 Club Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 942 Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenview.
Does 942 Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 942 Club Circle does offer parking.
Does 942 Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 Club Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Club Circle have a pool?
No, 942 Club Circle does not have a pool.
Does 942 Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 942 Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Club Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Club Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Club Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
