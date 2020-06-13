111 Apartments for rent in Glenview, IL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1811 Prairie Street
1811 Prairie Street, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1845 sqft
VACANT AND CAN SAFELY SHOW! Recently updated, bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on oversized lot in the heart of Glenview close to the Metra, downtown shops, restaurants and grocery stores, in school district 34 and 225.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
942 Club Circle
942 Club Circle, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$9,250
4700 sqft
Newer construction home on a quiet tree lined cul-de-sac in East Glenview. Welcoming, spacious design opens with a gracious foyer, high ceilings and cozy front room with fireplace.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3206 Crestwood Lane
3206 Crestwood Lane, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath Home in Glenview. This home boasts a large chef's kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, large island, stainless steal appliances and tiled back splash.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
810 Wagner Court
810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL
6 Bedrooms
$11,950
7000 sqft
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1112 CASTILIAN Court
1112 Castillian Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE NICE & CLEAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHS W/BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VIEWS! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEWER BATHROOMS VANITIES, TILE & FAUCETS! NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOOR TO THE PATIO. NEW FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.

1 of 35

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Swainwood Drive
2433 Swainwood Drive, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2550 sqft
Available 04/01/20. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Glenview
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3519 Central Rd Apt 201
3519 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
875 sqft
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba second floor condo in popular GLENVIEW Court subdivision!(GLENVIEW) Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, 24 HOUR fitness center, huge swimming pool, secured bike room, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care,

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3609 Central Rd Apt204
3609 Central Road, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit Apt204 Available 07/01/20 Condo For Rent in Glenview IL - Property Id: 289602 Beautiful property for rent in Glenview. Recently remodeled with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets and appliances, bathrooms and balcony..

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Park Place Estates of Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1525 WINDY HILL Drive
1525 Windy Hill Drive, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,275
3205 sqft
DESIRABLE PARK PLACE ESTATES RESIDENCE IN PERFECT LOCATION . TWO STORY FOYER WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE . 1ST FLOOR BOASTS 9' CEILINGS, HARDDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDINGS, STUNNING KITCHN WITH GRANITE, 42' CABINETS & WALK-IN PANTRY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
La Salceda del Norte
1 Unit Available
2150 Valencia Drive
2150 Valencia Drive, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bed 1 bath condo located in La Salceda del Norte. This spacious unit features wide open living floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a den area. Walk in closet in the bedroom, balcony, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,875
4400 sqft
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
4180 sqft
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.
City Guide for Glenview, IL

A Naval Air Station is now an eclectic mixed use housing, shopping and building mecca, and a swath of untouched prairie land is also contained in Glenview, IL.

A suburban village – that’s Glenview, IL, just fifteen minutes north of Chicago’s big city sights and culture. Housing about 44,000 people, Glenview features a bucolic stream, pristine parkland, and major corporate employers, like Kraft Foods. So get your mac and cheese on, and explore everything that this town offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glenview, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glenview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

