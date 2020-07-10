/
apartments with washer dryer
489 Apartments for rent in Glenview, IL with washer-dryer
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 Unit Available
104 Harlem Avenue
104 Harlem Avenue, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1913 sqft
Welcome to this inviting Cape Cod home on a large tree-filled lot. This distinctively rehabbed home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1955 Ammer Ridge Court
1955 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
Updated condo with POND VIEW in highly sought after Ammer Ridge! Eat-in kitchen has pretty maple cabinets with granite counters. Mostly all stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.
Contact for Availability
Gross Point
17 Mulberry Court
17 Mulberry Court, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully recently rehabbed home kept in excellent condition. Hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Wooden fence, garage door, sump pump, and roof are also new and less than 3-4 years old.
1 Unit Available
1811 Prairie Street
1811 Prairie Street, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1845 sqft
VACANT AND CAN SAFELY SHOW! Recently updated, bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on oversized lot in the heart of Glenview close to the Metra, downtown shops, restaurants and grocery stores, in school district 34 and 225.
1 Unit Available
2433 Swainwood Drive
2433 Swainwood Drive, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2550 sqft
Available 04/01/20. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Glenview
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Dr 805
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath - Property Id: 291071 Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath unit with views of city skyline available now.
1 Unit Available
Northbrook West
3857 MAPLE Avenue
3857 Maple Avenue, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage nestled on a wooded lot, in a quiet, child-friendly neighborhood amidst million dollar homes. New flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, private backyard.
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1950 FARNSWORTH Lane
1950 Farnsworth Lane, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1070 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO @ THE BEST BUILDING IN SHERMER PLACE. 9' CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,42" CABINETS,HEATED PARKING, NEW WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
1 Unit Available
Gross Point
10035 La Crosse Avenue
10035 La Crosse Ave, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2745 sqft
Elegant 2 story Colonial home with all the luxury features you love! Double door entry, 2 story marble foyer, vaulted ceilings in living room, fireplace in family room, Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters, 1st floor
1 Unit Available
4103 Florence Way
4103 Florence Way, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2400 sqft
BRIGHT and SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2.5 bath features high ceilings and has over 2400 square feet.
1 Unit Available
111 CREEKBEND Court
111 Creekbend Court, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2024 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE ,2 STORY TOWNHOME IN A POPULAR RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! BRIGHT AND SUNNY, OPEN KITCHEN W/ 42'' CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL S APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ISLAND. 9 FT CEILINGS . HARDWOOD FLOORS. BERBER CARPET.
1 Unit Available
224 RIVERFRONT Drive
224 River Front Dr, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
RARE AVAILABLE NEWER EXECUTIVE RENTAL IN A NEWER RED SEAL DEVELOPMENT! 3 BDRMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR ATT GAR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, 42"KITCHEN CAB, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL.
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.
1 Unit Available
Northbrook Greens
968 Enfield Drive
968 Enfield Drive, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 968 Enfield Drive in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1781 Tudor Lane
1781 Tudor Lane, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Splendid 2 bed, 2 bath condo with all the upgrades! This home boasts an open floor plan, with an amazing lush view of the golf course & fountain pond from the balcony.
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,894
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and
