Valley Lo Towers

Amenities
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options. Catch a movie at Arclight Cinemas, or embrace your creative side at Color Me Mine or Pinot’s Palette.Valley Lo is conveniently located near I-94 and the North Glenview Metra station, with easy access to Target, Whole Foods Market and the Kohl Children’s Museum. Our beautifully renovated apartment homes feature plank wood flooring, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a gorgeous mosaic tile backsplash.Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Valley Lo. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.