Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Valley Lo Towers

Open Now until 5pm
1910 Chestnut Avenue · (833) 320-0526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SIZZLING DEALS AT VALLEY LO! RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. Call today for your touring options! *Restrictions Apply
Location

1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C207 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit C307 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit C111 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D403 · Avail. now

$2,940

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Unit D203 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,940

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Unit C513 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valley Lo Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
garage
bike storage
courtyard
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options. Catch a movie at Arclight Cinemas, or embrace your creative side at Color Me Mine or Pinot’s Palette.Valley Lo is conveniently located near I-94 and the North Glenview Metra station, with easy access to Target, Whole Foods Market and the Kohl Children’s Museum. Our beautifully renovated apartment homes feature plank wood flooring, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a gorgeous mosaic tile backsplash.Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Valley Lo. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 Pet) $500 (2 Pets)
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Agressive Breeds: weight limit 55 Lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot included, garage: $110 (for 2 and 3 Bedrooms only).
Storage Details: Storage units: Included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Valley Lo Towers have any available units?
Valley Lo Towers has 10 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Valley Lo Towers have?
Some of Valley Lo Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valley Lo Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Valley Lo Towers is offering the following rent specials: SIZZLING DEALS AT VALLEY LO! RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE. Call today for your touring options! *Restrictions Apply
Is Valley Lo Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Valley Lo Towers is pet friendly.
Does Valley Lo Towers offer parking?
Yes, Valley Lo Towers offers parking.
Does Valley Lo Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valley Lo Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valley Lo Towers have a pool?
Yes, Valley Lo Towers has a pool.
Does Valley Lo Towers have accessible units?
No, Valley Lo Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Valley Lo Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valley Lo Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Valley Lo Towers have units with air conditioning?
No, Valley Lo Towers does not have units with air conditioning.
