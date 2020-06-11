Valley Lo Towers

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access tennis court garage bike storage courtyard

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options. Catch a movie at Arclight Cinemas, or embrace your creative side at Color Me Mine or Pinot’s Palette.Valley Lo is conveniently located near I-94 and the North Glenview Metra station, with easy access to Target, Whole Foods Market and the Kohl Children’s Museum. Our beautifully renovated apartment homes feature plank wood flooring, white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a gorgeous mosaic tile backsplash.Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Valley Lo. Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.