Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

153 Apartments for rent in Glenview, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
104 Harlem Avenue
104 Harlem Avenue, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1913 sqft
Welcome to this inviting Cape Cod home on a large tree-filled lot. This distinctively rehabbed home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1844 Admiral Court
1844 Admiral Court, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3800 sqft
Superb quality & outstanding finishes in this townhouse home in the Glen. Foyer with tile floors opens up to fabulous living room with heated floors, serving bar complete w/ wine fridge leadIng out to spectacular covered patio and courtyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Ammer Ridge Court
1955 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
Updated condo with POND VIEW in highly sought after Ammer Ridge! Eat-in kitchen has pretty maple cabinets with granite counters. Mostly all stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1719 GROVE Street
1719 Grove Street, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Remodeled 1st Floor Unit In Ideal Downtown Glenview Location in Secure Building. 3 Blocks to Metra, Next Door to Heinen's Grocerty Story, and Very Close to Restaurants, Shops, and Brewery.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
810 Wagner Court
810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL
6 Bedrooms
$11,950
7000 sqft
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island.

1 of 35

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Swainwood Drive
2433 Swainwood Drive, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2550 sqft
Available 04/01/20. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Coral Lane
3221 Coral Ln, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1523 sqft
Available September 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Glenview
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3605 Central Rd 204
3605 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
1bed Remodeled Glenview with swimming pool - Property Id: 5701 All you have to do is move in! Great location Central Rd Glenview IL Rarely available! This affordable 1 bed 1 bath corner unit with parking has been freshly painted and hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Dr 805
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath - Property Id: 291071 Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath unit with views of city skyline available now.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9098 W terrace
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
672 sqft
Features swimming pool and work-out room. Free parking. Hardwood flooring. Spacious closet. Includes stove/range and refrigerator. Laundry in building Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8809 West Golf Road
8809 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1050 sqft
Great location (Golf Mill). Transportation. Shopping Mall. Near to I-294. Huge condo available for lease. Pergo flooring, newer appliances, balcony, a/c, parking spot, pool, coin laundry all included. Control your own free heat. Move in fee: $250.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9725 WOODS Drive North
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE HEATED GARAGE IS PRICED JUST RIGHT! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC ARE INCLUDED! EVEN HEAT AND AC! IN UNIT LAUNDRY,EXTRA STORAGE SPACE IN GARAGE.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook West
3857 MAPLE Avenue
3857 Maple Avenue, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with 2 car garage nestled on a wooded lot, in a quiet, child-friendly neighborhood amidst million dollar homes. New flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, private backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Shermer Place
1950 FARNSWORTH Lane
1950 Farnsworth Lane, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1070 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO @ THE BEST BUILDING IN SHERMER PLACE. 9' CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,42" CABINETS,HEATED PARKING, NEW WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
City Guide for Glenview, IL

A Naval Air Station is now an eclectic mixed use housing, shopping and building mecca, and a swath of untouched prairie land is also contained in Glenview, IL.

A suburban village – that’s Glenview, IL, just fifteen minutes north of Chicago’s big city sights and culture. Housing about 44,000 people, Glenview features a bucolic stream, pristine parkland, and major corporate employers, like Kraft Foods. So get your mac and cheese on, and explore everything that this town offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glenview, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

