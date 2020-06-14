61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,784
769 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
860 N Lakeside Dr
860 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 194746 BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM CONDO WITH HEATED TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN A DESIRABLE LAKEWOOD VILLAS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4
709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Hills

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
57 Washington Boulevard
57 Washington Boulevard, Mundelein, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
Beautiful and recently updated 1Bed + Den and 1 Bath second floor condo is available to move-in immediately. This unit has been upgraded with newer carpeting, bathroom tile and fixtures, kitchen countertops and sink .
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Hills
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
1203 Ranch View Ct
1203 Ranch View Ct, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space.

1 of 14

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Hills
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
799 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.

Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vernon Hills Rent Report. Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vernon Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vernon Hills rents increased over the past month

Vernon Hills rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Vernon Hills stand at $1,358 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Vernon Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Vernon Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vernon Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Vernon Hills, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vernon Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Vernon Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Vernon Hills.
    • While Vernon Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vernon Hills than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Vernon Hills is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

