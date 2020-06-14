/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1946 Linden Ave Gdn
1946 Linden Avenue, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
Unit Gdn Available 08/01/20 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apt in Highland Park! - Property Id: 295176 Recent Rehab GARDEN LEVEL Apartment Available in Highland Park! Blocks to Metra Station! Stainless Steel Appliances Incl.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 12
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
650 sqft
730 Judson 12 - Property Id: 268363 Highland Park Renovated 1 BED w SS Apps & In Unit Laundry, w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1250 Park Avenue
1250 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
784 sqft
GREAT VALUE!! VACANT, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED. MOVE RIGHT IN!! Spacious 1 Bedroom & 1 bath (very ample size) condo in lovely North Shore. Open LR /DR combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Waukegan Rd
1000 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
735 sqft
Like New 1 Bedroom ...
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A1
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
517 sqft
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929 Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor. Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road 01
894 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091 Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut St 202
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
545 Chestnut St 202 - Property Id: 197208 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1156 Osterman Avenue
1156 Osterman Avenue, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN BRICK BUILDING SURROUNDED BY GREENERY AND SITUATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! * RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN W/SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Fantastic location in heart of Lake Forest! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train. Sunny unit with updated kitchen and has dishwasher. New mini blinds, bamboo floor and freshly painted.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
La Salceda del Norte
1 Unit Available
2150 Valencia Drive
2150 Valencia Drive, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Very nice 1 bed 1 bath condo located in La Salceda del Norte. This spacious unit features wide open living floor plan, stainless steel appliances, a den area. Walk in closet in the bedroom, balcony, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining area.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Skokie Boulevard
1000 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
719 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
818 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Similar Pages
Highland Park 1 BedroomsHighland Park 2 BedroomsHighland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighland Park 3 BedroomsHighland Park Apartments with Balcony
Highland Park Apartments with GarageHighland Park Apartments with GymHighland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighland Park Apartments with ParkingHighland Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Kenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL