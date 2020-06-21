838 Sherman Ave 12

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Vintage Studio in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206061



Studio / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee. This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.



-Lots of Vintage Character

-Large Living Room

-Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed

-New Carpet



Flexible Move-In!



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Laundry in Building



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206061

Property Id 206061



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5798579)