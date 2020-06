Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool table garage

THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATH SPLIT LEVEL OFFERS A GREAT LOCATION RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE PARK! FINISHED SUB-BASEMENT WITH POOL TABLE-1ST FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER PATIO DOOR THAT OPENS TO BIG PATIO-SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM-LARGE DINING ROOM WITH GLASS DOOR THAT OPENS OUT TO A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE BIG BACKYARD-NICELY UPDATED FULLY APPLIANCED KITCHEN-MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE BATH WITH SHOWER-NICELY UPDATED BATHS-BIG BACKYARD..NEWER DECK! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST CHECK IT OUT TODAY! PLEASE NOTE: GOOD CREDIT & PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED-NO SMOKING-NO PETS