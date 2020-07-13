/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
156 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
18 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
924 RIDGE Square
924 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS DELUXE 1 BR+1 BATH 900 SQ FT CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR ELEVATOR BUILDING! NEWER EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PANTRY! NEWER CARPET THROUGHOUT! NEW DOORS! FRESHLY PAINTED! PRIVATE PATIO OFF LIVING ROOM! LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING! MONTHLY RENT
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
700 PERRIE Drive
700 Perrie Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit for rent . Newer carpet & paint. Large living room & balcony, eat-in kitchen. Fitness center in the building. $250 NR Pet Fee, 1 pet max up to 45 lbs.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$912
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$931
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
47 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
736 High Ridge Road
736 High Ridge Road, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Open & Spacious layout! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vaulted ceilings. Balcony off Bedrooms. Large Deck with Fenced in Yard. BBQ included. 1 Block from train, 3 pools including one indoor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 S Goebbert Rd UNIT 357
2222 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Awesome place, must see !!!!! - This place is a perfect 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Condo, neatly Painted recently, recent Hardwood Flooring, Carpet throughout, recently laid Kitchen Flooring & Granite Kitchen Counter Top, SS Appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove Village
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,339
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
18 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
20 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Similar Pages
Elk Grove Village 1 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElk Grove Village 3 BedroomsElk Grove Village Apartments with Balcony
Elk Grove Village Apartments with GarageElk Grove Village Apartments with GymElk Grove Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElk Grove Village Apartments with ParkingElk Grove Village Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL