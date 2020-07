Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Willow Crossing offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Elk Grove Village. You'll love coming home to Willow Crossing! Your apartment home comes complete with a gourmet kitchen, ample closet space and a private balcony. Our pet friendly community features a resident clubhouse, health and fitness center, business center and resort-style heated pool. Willow Crossing is located in the highly-acclaimed School Districts #211 and #59, just minutes from Woodfield Mall, Streets of Woodfield and Busse Woods. Easily commute throughout the suburbs or into Chicago via nearby Route 53, I-90 or I-355.Call today to schedule your personalized tour of Willow Crossing! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.