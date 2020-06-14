254 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL with garage
While not completely full of wild animals, Elk Grove Village in Illinois is home to some wild people. Maybe there's something in the food? Billy Corgan and James Iha (of Smashing Pumpkins fame) would know, as they both hail from this quaint grove.
Elk Grove Village actually contains a grove full of elk. The elk weren't original residents of this part of the country, but that didn't stop a guy called Busse from importing them from Montana in the 1920s. I guess he just thought they were neat? Luckily, the 33,000 residents in town still overpower the elk. If things get a bit hairy, though, Chicago's O'Hare Airport is pretty close by, so escape wouldn't be too difficult. Is a huge industrial site really so different from that original plan for a natural utopia? OK, it is. But there are lots of jobs!
Elk Grove Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.