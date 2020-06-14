Apartment List
/
IL
/
elk grove village
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

254 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL with garage

Elk Grove Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Ct
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1553 Texas Street
1553 Texas Street, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1551 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
529 NORTHPORT Drive
529 Northport Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2200 sqft
Cordial...Comfy.. and S P A C I O U S... Eat in kitchen featuring s/s appliances. Cozy family room with f/p. Crown moulding in living room and dining room. Huge master bedroom suite... Neutral carpeting and paint...... Fenced yard..
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
50 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1470 Williamsburg Dr C2
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Unit C2 Available 07/01/20 1470 Williamsburg Dr Schaumburg - Property Id: 295000 Updated and spacious 2 bed/1 bath. 1 car garage. In unit laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1431 South Busse Road
1431 South Busse Road, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! UPDATED HOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE. NEW BATHROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEW WASHER / DRYER.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
665 Morningside Court
665 Morningside Court, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Are you looking for U N I Q U E ? This H U G E 1st floor unit features a Northwoods feel. It's like a vacation year round... in town location home, located on a quite cul-de-sac. Relax in the living which features a cozy electric FP.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
920 Surrey Drive
920 Surrey Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
FABULOUS LOCATION AND MOVE IN CONDITION! EASY ACCESS TO RT. 53 AND ALL THAT SCHAUMBURG OFFERS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
93 Lambert Drive
93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
116 BLACKHAWK Lane
116 Blackhawk Ct, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
NEWER TOWN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! POPULAR FENWICK MODEL! LESS THAN 3 YEARS OLD! EASY ACCESS TO EXPRESSWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION! LIVING ROOM WITH SEE THROUGH FIREPLACE! FINISHED BASEMENT!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath w Garage-Walk to Metra - Property Id: 107808 Available 5/1/2020 This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted. Both bathrooms are completely brand new. Schools in this area are rated one of the best.

1 of 22

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ironwood Court
1215 Ironwood Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1137 sqft
OUTSTANDING 1ST FLOOR UNIT--EVERYTHING COMPLETELY UPDATED IN 2014! GREAT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FURNACE, CA, WINDOWS, LIGHTING, UPDATED BATHS. WONDERFUL WALK IN CLOSET ORGANIZERS. MAYTAG APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove Village
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
City Guide for Elk Grove Village, IL

While not completely full of wild animals, Elk Grove Village in Illinois is home to some wild people. Maybe there's something in the food? Billy Corgan and James Iha (of Smashing Pumpkins fame) would know, as they both hail from this quaint grove.

Elk Grove Village actually contains a grove full of elk. The elk weren't original residents of this part of the country, but that didn't stop a guy called Busse from importing them from Montana in the 1920s. I guess he just thought they were neat? Luckily, the 33,000 residents in town still overpower the elk. If things get a bit hairy, though, Chicago's O'Hare Airport is pretty close by, so escape wouldn't be too difficult. Is a huge industrial site really so different from that original plan for a natural utopia? OK, it is. But there are lots of jobs!

Having trouble with Craigslist Elk Grove Village? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Elk Grove Village 1 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 BedroomsElk Grove Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElk Grove Village Apartments with BalconyElk Grove Village Apartments with Garage
Elk Grove Village Apartments with GymElk Grove Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElk Grove Village Apartments with ParkingElk Grove Village Apartments with Pool
Elk Grove Village Apartments with Washer-DryerElk Grove Village Cheap PlacesElk Grove Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsElk Grove Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL
Westmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILNorth Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College