apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
227 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove Village, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Court
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
427 Franklin Lane
427 Franklin Lane, Elk Grove Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2126 sqft
Four bedroom, 3 full bath split-level with large family rm & sub-basement. Open concept living room, dining room and large kitchen with stainless stove top w/hood, granite counter tops and cabinets galore.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
1891 Fox Run Drive
1891 Fox Run Drive, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR RENTAL. Newer carpeting & paint. 2 Bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, laundry in the unit & 1 car garage. Fireplace in living room, ceiling fan & some new lighting, window treatments. Covered concrete patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
783 Wellington Avenue
783 Wellington Avenue, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY QUAD IN PERFECT IN TOWN LOCATION WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTER,FOREST PRESERVE AND PRIVATE LAKE. VERY PRIVATE LAY WITH LARGE BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM AND REMODELED FULL BATH ON 2ND FLOOR .
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove Village
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1544 Willaimsburg A1
1544 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lexington - Property Id: 305223 Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lexington Green
1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Immaculate + sunny 1st floor corner unit condo w/a convenient location close to shopping + expressways and great schools. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ ss appliances and two full baths.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
33 Trails Drive W2
33 Trails Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG - GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
1470 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and remodeled second floor unit with big windows and lots of light. Gorgeous kitchen with newer appliances, 42" cabinetry, pantry closet. Washer & Dryer in unit. Attached 1 car garage. Association has a pool, playground, clubhouse.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Itasca
128 BAY Drive
128 Bay Drive, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2025 sqft
Fantastic townhome rental. Private wooded end unit with additional windows. Cul-de-sac location. 2 story LR with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
661 Cross Creek Drive West
661 Cross Creek Drive West, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A FULLY RENOVATED GREAT MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. TOP TIER SCHOOLS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1346 Scarboro Road
1346 Scarboro Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
EAST FACING LUXURY 2BD/2BA TOWNHOME END UNIT RARELY AVAILABLE IN EXCLUSIVE LIONS GATE. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES BUILT UP WALK IN CLOSET, ATTACHED MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND SOAKING TUB.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1108 HAMPTON HARBOR
1108 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED PENTHOUSE MODEL WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. KITCHEN WAS REMODELED FEW YEARS AGO WITH 42" MAPLE CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC FLOOR. REMODELED CERAMIC TILE BATH. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. PERGO FLOORS.
1 of 22
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Ironwood Court
1215 Ironwood Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1137 sqft
OUTSTANDING 1ST FLOOR UNIT--EVERYTHING COMPLETELY UPDATED IN 2014! GREAT KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FURNACE, CA, WINDOWS, LIGHTING, UPDATED BATHS. WONDERFUL WALK IN CLOSET ORGANIZERS. MAYTAG APPLIANCES.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
924 MANCHESTER Circle
924 Manchester Circle, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Great location, layout, and space for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental! Open floor plan with 2 skylights in the Living Room! Low maintenance laminate floors in the Living Room, Dining Room, & Kitchen! Neutral decor! Stainless Steel appliances!
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
137 Bristol Lane
137 Bristol Lane, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Well kept 3-Story Townhome with an open floorplan. Fully appliances, spacious Kitchen overlooking Living Rm/Dining Rm. Two-sided Fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom with it's own private Bathroom & large walk-in Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove Village
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
10 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
21 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,340
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
