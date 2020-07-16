All apartments in DuPage County
Find more places like 1635 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DuPage County, IL
/
1635 61st Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:02 PM

1635 61st Street

1635 61st Street · (630) 201-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL 60516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan. Brand New Cooks Kitchen with New Professional Grade Appliances, Granite Countertops, New Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, Center Island & Eating Area! Huge Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Fireplace. 1st Floor Laundry & 1st Floor Bedroom or Den. Family Room with Volume Ceilings, Heated Floors & Separate Staircase to 2nd Floor Bonus Room! Master Bedroom Suite with New Spa Bath & Walk-In Closet. Custom Light Fixtures from Lightology Throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. All Baths Completely Updated with Custom Tile, Fixtures and Heated Floors. Finished Basement. Beautiful, Professionally Landscaped Fenced-In Yard with In-Ground Sprinkler, New Brick Paver Patio, Retractable/Electronic Awning and Shed! 3 Car Heated Garage. Low Taxes!!! Quiet-Tree Lined Street Walking Distance to Award Winning Hillcrest School! A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 61st Street have any available units?
1635 61st Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1635 61st Street have?
Some of 1635 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1635 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1635 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPage County.
Does 1635 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1635 61st Street offers parking.
Does 1635 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 61st Street have a pool?
No, 1635 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1635 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 1635 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1635 61st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr
Naperville, IL 60565
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr
Westmont, IL 60559
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road
Itasca, IL 60143
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl
Carol Stream, IL 60188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWarrenville, ILGeneva, ILBatavia, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILLemont, IL
Willowbrook, ILDarien, ILHanover Park, ILRoselle, ILBloomingdale, ILItasca, ILGlen Ellyn, ILBartlett, ILStreamwood, ILWoodridge, ILLisle, ILOswego, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity