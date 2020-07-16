1635 61st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan. Brand New Cooks Kitchen with New Professional Grade Appliances, Granite Countertops, New Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, Center Island & Eating Area! Huge Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors and Fireplace. 1st Floor Laundry & 1st Floor Bedroom or Den. Family Room with Volume Ceilings, Heated Floors & Separate Staircase to 2nd Floor Bonus Room! Master Bedroom Suite with New Spa Bath & Walk-In Closet. Custom Light Fixtures from Lightology Throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. All Baths Completely Updated with Custom Tile, Fixtures and Heated Floors. Finished Basement. Beautiful, Professionally Landscaped Fenced-In Yard with In-Ground Sprinkler, New Brick Paver Patio, Retractable/Electronic Awning and Shed! 3 Car Heated Garage. Low Taxes!!! Quiet-Tree Lined Street Walking Distance to Award Winning Hillcrest School! A Must See!!