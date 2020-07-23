/
will county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
110 Apartments for rent in Will County, IL📍
19 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$958
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,083
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
18 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
57 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
24 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,251
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
91 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
18 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
11 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$825
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
873 sqft
Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
15 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$850
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
862 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
2 Units Available
Ashwood Park
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
Contact for Availability
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartment Homes
525 Fair Meadows Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1355 sqft
Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more. Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
873 Blackhawk Drive
873 Blackhawk Street, Braidwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch with 2 car garage. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Kitchen with eating area. Master Bedroom with private bath. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Large yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
2864 RUTLAND Circle
2864 Rutland Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1271 sqft
Rarely available - Beautiful open, roomy townhouse has vaulted ceilings with 2 story living room. Lot of natural sunlight throughout. Kitchen has breakfast area. Master bdrm has vaulted ceilings and large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
600 Ridge Street
600 Ridge Street, Wilmington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2000 square foot home, 20x20 master bedroom with bath and walk in closet + fireplace, living room w/ fireplace, dining room + family room, 2 1/2 car attached garage, c-air, nice yard, within walking distance to grade school,
1 Unit Available
23501 West McClintock Road
23501 Mcclintock Road, Channahon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.1 bath Home! Fenced yard and a 2.5 car garage. First floor Master Bedroom with luxury bath, mud/laundry room, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace. Second floor there is a great room.
1 Unit Available
11364 Preakness Drive
11364 South Preakness Drive, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2445 sqft
Beautiful home with a large living room and dining room! Kitchen with pantry, ceramic tile, lots of cabinets and open to family room! Family room has FIREPLACE! 4 Bedrooms plus HUGE LOFT! Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet!
1 Unit Available
Silver Leaf
3502 Meadow Lily Drive
3502 Meadow Lily Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Located in the fantastic city of Joliet, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Glen
1417 Broadlawn Drive
1417 Broadlawn Drive, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1458 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with full unfinished basement in Hampton Glen Subdivision. Living Room with Bay Window for lots of natural light. Large yard for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Washer/Dryer included.
1 Unit Available
18729 South Mill Creek Drive
18729 S Mill Creek Dr, Mokena, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
Large updated 3 bedroom townhouse features open floor plan, recently refinished hardwood floors, new carpeting, new light fixtures, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliance package, large master suite with
1 Unit Available
Raynor Hills Estates
1718 Burry Circle
1718 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bd 1 ba ranch Crest Hill - Great 3 bd 1 ba ranch in Crest Hill. New carpeting. New kitchen flooring.
1 Unit Available
902 Morningside Lane
902 Morningside Drive, University Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
AMAZING 3BEDROOM IN UNIVERSITY PARK - Property Id: 311545 Beautiful newly renovated and ready to move in. Great location for a family. YES CHA ACCEPTED WILL NOT LAST LONG!! EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.
1 Unit Available
24 W 37th St
24 West 37th Street, Steger, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
Spacious Apartment In Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 314514 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/24-w-37th-st-steger-il/314514 Property Id 314514 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5944809)
1 Unit Available
32655 S Route 50
32655 South Governors Highway, Will County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 2bdrm 1st floor unit - Property Id: 319271 Nice 2bedroom garden unit currently being updated. Available 8/1/2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Will County area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Wheaton, and Lombard have apartments for rent.
