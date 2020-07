Amenities

Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room. Modern Kitchen with custom cabinets. New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite countertops Updated Bathrooms. Full Finished Basement with Ceramic floors and a romantic fireplace. Attached 2 and 1/2 Car Garage Newer Roof. Brand new Boiler. New electric panel and central air conditioner. Spacious Fenced in backyard with a walk out stamped concrete patio perfect for entertaining .This house is very convenient located bordering Niles and Glenview. It is walking distance to Golf Mill Mall, AMC Theatre, Grocery shopping and transportation.