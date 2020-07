Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute & cozy large 1 BR, 1 bath +den that can be used as 2nd bedroom. 1st floor unit overlooks park area. Huge LR / DR combo. Large master BR with WIC. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of parking available. Well maintained building. Rent includes heat, cooking gas,water, and scavenger. Tenant pays only electric. Highly rated prospect High School. Convenient location- near shopping , highway, and public transportation. Show and Rent it!