Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:52 PM

440 North MCCLURG Court

440 North Mcclurg Court · (312) 498-7798
Location

440 North Mcclurg Court, Cook County, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
LARGE & Bright nicely renovated 1BR: Nice Kitchen, Bath & flooring; Granite Countertop, SS appliances, 42"Cabinets, Stylish lights. Plenty of Closet Space! PRIVATE BALCONY overlooking peaceful Fountain area & some Lake view! Elegant bldg with Professionally equipped Fitness Center, 2 Landscaped Sundecks, Bike Rm, Storage cage, 24 hr DM & maintenance. MNGR & Bldg.Eng. onsite. Fabulous location by the Lake, River, Navy Pier, MAG Mile, stores, restaurants..."Whole food" across the street as well as AMC movie theater. Indoor heated Prkg avail -extra. Great neighbors. You will enjoy living here. Available June 1st. NOTE: PERSONAL Showings are ALLOWED again: Max 4 people inside the bldg (includes real estate agent & prospective buyers/tenants). Masks & Gloves -required! Maintain Social Distance! No common area showings: sundecks, laundry rooms, fitness center, bike room, etc. No Open Houses until further notice. Meeting in front of the bldg!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 334 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 North MCCLURG Court have any available units?
440 North MCCLURG Court has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 North MCCLURG Court have?
Some of 440 North MCCLURG Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 North MCCLURG Court currently offering any rent specials?
440 North MCCLURG Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 North MCCLURG Court pet-friendly?
No, 440 North MCCLURG Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cook County.
Does 440 North MCCLURG Court offer parking?
Yes, 440 North MCCLURG Court offers parking.
Does 440 North MCCLURG Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 North MCCLURG Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 North MCCLURG Court have a pool?
No, 440 North MCCLURG Court does not have a pool.
Does 440 North MCCLURG Court have accessible units?
No, 440 North MCCLURG Court does not have accessible units.
Does 440 North MCCLURG Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 North MCCLURG Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 North MCCLURG Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 North MCCLURG Court does not have units with air conditioning.
