440 North MCCLURG Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bike storage garage media room

LARGE & Bright nicely renovated 1BR: Nice Kitchen, Bath & flooring; Granite Countertop, SS appliances, 42"Cabinets, Stylish lights. Plenty of Closet Space! PRIVATE BALCONY overlooking peaceful Fountain area & some Lake view! Elegant bldg with Professionally equipped Fitness Center, 2 Landscaped Sundecks, Bike Rm, Storage cage, 24 hr DM & maintenance. MNGR & Bldg.Eng. onsite. Fabulous location by the Lake, River, Navy Pier, MAG Mile, stores, restaurants..."Whole food" across the street as well as AMC movie theater. Indoor heated Prkg avail -extra. Great neighbors. You will enjoy living here. Available June 1st. NOTE: PERSONAL Showings are ALLOWED again: Max 4 people inside the bldg (includes real estate agent & prospective buyers/tenants). Masks & Gloves -required! Maintain Social Distance! No common area showings: sundecks, laundry rooms, fitness center, bike room, etc. No Open Houses until further notice. Meeting in front of the bldg!