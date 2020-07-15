307 Yates Ave 2

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419
Clean and Neat apt ready to live in.
Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan.
Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Garage available for rent.
Back yard patio.
Coin operated washer and dryer is available for your convenience to use.
Interstates 94, 80, & 294 are close as are routes 83 & 6 also.
Churches, police station, shops, resturants, banks and Walmart and are within 5-10 mins drive.
Please ring me or email me. If you like the room I would need for you to fill out a rental application (a small fee applies). You can reach me at 224-386-4941.Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211419
No Dogs Allowed
