Calumet City, IL
307 Yates Ave 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

307 Yates Ave 2

307 Yates Avenue · (224) 386-4941
Location

307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419

Clean and Neat apt ready to live in.
Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan.
Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Garage available for rent.
Back yard patio.
Coin operated washer and dryer is available for your convenience to use.
Interstates 94, 80, & 294 are close as are routes 83 & 6 also.
Churches, police station, shops, resturants, banks and Walmart and are within 5-10 mins drive.
Please ring me or email me. If you like the room I would need for you to fill out a rental application (a small fee applies). You can reach me at 224-386-4941.Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211419
Property Id 211419

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5878576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Yates Ave 2 have any available units?
307 Yates Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calumet City, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calumet City Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Yates Ave 2 have?
Some of 307 Yates Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Yates Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
307 Yates Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Yates Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Yates Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 307 Yates Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 307 Yates Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 307 Yates Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Yates Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Yates Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 307 Yates Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 307 Yates Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 307 Yates Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Yates Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Yates Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
