Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 PM

246 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Calumet City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
851 West 122nd St.
851 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
11435 South Harvard
11435 South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11933 South Wentworth Avenue
11933 South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1574 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with forced air and central cooling system, enclosed porches, plenty of closets, and storage with room for expansion. Partially finish basement with laundry hook-up.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10808 South Rhodes Avenue
10808 South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Gorgeous Georgian, ready for you to move in! This recently rehabbed, 2-story plus basement home just needs you to bring your furniture. Amazing hardwood floors through-out home with separate dining and living room area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
12016 S. Michigan
12016 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY, READY TO MOVE IN, NO DEPOSIT NEEDED - House has been freshly painted, and is move in ready. Hardwood floors on main level and wood laminate upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
City Guide for Calumet City, IL

Calumet City earned the nickname Sin City during Prohibition, seeing lots of action from bootleggers, gamblers, and prostitutes. Reformists succeeded in putting a stop to all that, and the seedy center of these illegal activities was converted to what is mainly an industrial park today, leaving Calumet with a spotless reputation.

If you're looking for a city with loads of local amenities, high income per capita, and plenty of fun things to do, then Calumet City is a good choice. Located in Cook County, Illinois, Calumet City, also known as Cal City, is home to more than 37,000 people. The city was formerly known as West Hammond before it was changed to Calumet City in 1924--keep this little bit of information handy when you come across references to West Hammond in old texts. The climate in Calumet is quite moderate, with an average of 74.8 degrees in July, and a high of 26.9 degrees in February. It's comfortable, laid-back, and fun living here in Calumet (yes, even with the bootleggers all gone).

Having trouble with Craigslist Calumet City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Calumet City, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Calumet City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

