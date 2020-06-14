246 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with hardwood floors
Calumet City earned the nickname Sin City during Prohibition, seeing lots of action from bootleggers, gamblers, and prostitutes. Reformists succeeded in putting a stop to all that, and the seedy center of these illegal activities was converted to what is mainly an industrial park today, leaving Calumet with a spotless reputation.
If you're looking for a city with loads of local amenities, high income per capita, and plenty of fun things to do, then Calumet City is a good choice. Located in Cook County, Illinois, Calumet City, also known as Cal City, is home to more than 37,000 people. The city was formerly known as West Hammond before it was changed to Calumet City in 1924--keep this little bit of information handy when you come across references to West Hammond in old texts. The climate in Calumet is quite moderate, with an average of 74.8 degrees in July, and a high of 26.9 degrees in February. It's comfortable, laid-back, and fun living here in Calumet (yes, even with the bootleggers all gone).
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Calumet City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.