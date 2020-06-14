Apartment List
103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
30 sqft
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form  https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
Results within 10 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$815
500 sqft
Cozy apartments right near Lake Michigan. Some utilities paid. Fully equipped kitchens. Laundry center on site. Minutes from Rainbow Beach Park and the sand. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$685
550 sqft
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
Recently rehabbed South Shore one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry, free heat and relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly and located near Bryn Mawr station and E 71st Street.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greater Grand Crossing
2 Units Available
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
625 sqft
Minutes to King Drive Station. Hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom. Oven, range and refrigerator in every kitchen. Bathtub and tiled floors in every bathroom.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$860
588 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, large living rooms and wood cabinetry. Located on a quiet street. Gated entry. Close to West Chatham Park. Easy access to I-94.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
1748 E 71st
1748 E 71st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
Situated between E 72nd St and E 71st St. Recently renovated apartments with on-site laundry and Wi-Fi. Some bills are paid as part of the rental agreement.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$695
613 sqft
Two blocks from Avalon Park, and a short hop to I-90 freeway. Public transit via ME Metra electric rail and bus lines. 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors. On-site laundry. Phone and cable pre-wired.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$715
613 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors. Internet access throughout and on-site laundry. Conveniently located in Avalon Park between the I-90 and I-94 freeways for quick access to the entire region.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 8308 S Ingleside Avenue Apartments
8308 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
620 sqft
Recently renovated apartments near Avalon Park. One-bedroom units with free heating. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Located in a very walkable neighborhood with public transit stops a few blocks away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
2 Units Available
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$955
713 sqft
Close to South Shore Cultural Center and Bryn Mawr Station. Apartments feature kitchens with tiled floors and living rooms and bedrooms with hardwood floors. Bathtubs and tiled backsplashes in bathrooms. Internet access available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Chatham
8127 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$755
625 sqft
A short walk from E 83rd St and E 81st Street. Functional apartments with hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and a bathtub. Community is pet-friendly and offers parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7440 S Phillips Ave
7440 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly South Shore apartments with many amenities. Hardwood floors, free heat, dining rooms and free Wi-Fi add comfort. Just off 75th and Yates.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$755
600 sqft
Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens are available. Amenities include courtyard, internet access and parking. Internet and heat are included in the rent. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

June 2020 Calumet City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Calumet City Rent Report. Calumet City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calumet City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Calumet City rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Calumet City rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Calumet City stand at $874 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,029 for a two-bedroom. Calumet City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Calumet City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Calumet City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Calumet City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Calumet City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Calumet City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,029 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Calumet City.
    • While rents in Calumet City remained moderately stable this year, one similar city, Columbus, saw rents increase by 1.0% with median 2BR prices at $972.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Calumet City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Calumet City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

