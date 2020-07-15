75 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with garages

Apartment List
Calumet City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27 163rd Street
27 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 163rd Street in Calumet City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1632 Myrtle Avenue
1632 Myrtle Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom house - Traditional 3 bedroom home in Whiting with an open feel. This gorgeous home is close to the beach and offers a great view of Whiting with its raised back porch. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed with a closed in porch.

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
17927 Lorenz Avenue
17927 Lorenz Avenue, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2BA HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN LANSING. NICE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM BATHROOM SUITE. BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14924 Oak Street
14924 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1592 Beverly Ave.
1592 Beverly St, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Updated Home in Hammond! - COMING SOON IN JULY! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 1592 Beverly Ave. Hammond, IN 46323 3 bedrooms 1 bathrooms Rent: $1000.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7045 Chestnut Avenue
7045 Chestnut Avenue, Hammond, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2390 sqft
Available now! LARGE updated 5 Bdrm/2.5Bth, Cape Cod Home with English Basement for THREE LEVELS of Living Space! HUGE 2.5 Car Garage w/ Alley Access.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18101 School Street
18101 School Street, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Charming corner lot cape cod in a heart of Lansing.Whole brick solid building with newer roof (2017) and detached one car garage. First floor layout includes living room with 2 bedrooms and hardwood floors and also a nice full bathroom .

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10238 South Eberhart Avenue
10238 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Prime location! This spacious freshly renovated unit has all the bells and whistles! Refinished hardwood floors, detailed trim baseboards, crown molding, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter top,
Results within 10 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$990
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7447 S South Shore Dr
7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$779
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shore studio with heat included! - Property Id: 200209 Spacious studio in South Shore area. Plenty of closet space in the unit plus storage space in the basement comes with apartment. Heat and A\C included in rent. Cats allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
6523 S Woodlawn Avenue
6523 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Single family close to UIC - Whole house for rent close to University of Chicago campus. Stately greystone with some original features, but new kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, new carpeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Calumet City, IL

Calumet City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

