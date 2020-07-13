Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

140 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
6413 Jackson Avenue
6413 Jackson Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
6413 Jackson Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 950 and this home was built in 1923.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14621 Dorchester Ave
14621 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1112 sqft
Welcome Home! A charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home. - Property Id: 254049 Spacious eat-in kitchen and living room. Home offers a separate outdoor entrance to the basement and a fenced-in backyard is perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
1133 133 Oak
1133 East 133rd Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Noteworthy one bedroom, one bathroom in beautiful Evanston courtyard building features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pullman
10631 S Chanmplain
10631 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
3 bedroom rowhouse Pullman - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home with hardwood floors, all appliances, laundry in basement, extra bedroom in basement, quiet block in Pullman (RLNE4420707)

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
1720 Inner Cir.
1720 Inner Circle, Munster, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pullman
11242 S Langley Ave
11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1569 sqft
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12016 S. Michigan
12016 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY, READY TO MOVE IN, NO DEPOSIT NEEDED - House has been freshly painted, and is move in ready. Hardwood floors on main level and wood laminate upstairs.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)

July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Calumet City Rent Report. Calumet City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Calumet City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Calumet City rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Calumet City rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Calumet City stand at $875 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,029 for a two-bedroom. Calumet City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Calumet City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Calumet City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Calumet City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Calumet City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Calumet City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,029 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Calumet City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Calumet City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Calumet City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

