165 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with parking
Calumet City earned the nickname Sin City during Prohibition, seeing lots of action from bootleggers, gamblers, and prostitutes. Reformists succeeded in putting a stop to all that, and the seedy center of these illegal activities was converted to what is mainly an industrial park today, leaving Calumet with a spotless reputation.
If you're looking for a city with loads of local amenities, high income per capita, and plenty of fun things to do, then Calumet City is a good choice. Located in Cook County, Illinois, Calumet City, also known as Cal City, is home to more than 37,000 people. The city was formerly known as West Hammond before it was changed to Calumet City in 1924--keep this little bit of information handy when you come across references to West Hammond in old texts. The climate in Calumet is quite moderate, with an average of 74.8 degrees in July, and a high of 26.9 degrees in February. It's comfortable, laid-back, and fun living here in Calumet (yes, even with the bootleggers all gone).
Having trouble with Craigslist Calumet City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calumet City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.