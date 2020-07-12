165 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with parking

Calumet City earned the nickname Sin City during Prohibition, seeing lots of action from bootleggers, gamblers, and prostitutes. Reformists succeeded in putting a stop to all that, and the seedy center of these illegal activities was converted to what is mainly an industrial park today, leaving Calumet with a spotless reputation.

If you're looking for a city with loads of local amenities, high income per capita, and plenty of fun things to do, then Calumet City is a good choice. Located in Cook County, Illinois, Calumet City, also known as Cal City, is home to more than 37,000 people. The city was formerly known as West Hammond before it was changed to Calumet City in 1924--keep this little bit of information handy when you come across references to West Hammond in old texts. The climate in Calumet is quite moderate, with an average of 74.8 degrees in July, and a high of 26.9 degrees in February. It's comfortable, laid-back, and fun living here in Calumet (yes, even with the bootleggers all gone).

