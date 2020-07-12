165 Apartments for rent in Calumet City, IL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
884 Mackinaw Avenue
884 Mackinaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 bath bungalow with basement and detached 2 car garage**Kitchen with eating area overlooking large yard. Includes washer.dryer**2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweiler.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
463 Saginaw Avenue
463 Saginaw Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Spacious 3-bedrooms one-level duplex equipped with laundry hook-up a huge fenced yard. Updated bath large eat-in kitchen. New air window conditioner. 1-year lease or lease with option.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
27 163rd Street
27 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 163rd Street in Calumet City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$935
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1250 a month - Security deposit is $1250 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1632 Myrtle Avenue
1632 Myrtle Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom house - Traditional 3 bedroom home in Whiting with an open feel. This gorgeous home is close to the beach and offers a great view of Whiting with its raised back porch. As soon as you walk in, you are welcomed with a closed in porch.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
17927 Lorenz Avenue
17927 Lorenz Avenue, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2BA HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN LANSING. NICE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM BATHROOM SUITE. BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
City Guide for Calumet City, IL

Calumet City earned the nickname Sin City during Prohibition, seeing lots of action from bootleggers, gamblers, and prostitutes. Reformists succeeded in putting a stop to all that, and the seedy center of these illegal activities was converted to what is mainly an industrial park today, leaving Calumet with a spotless reputation.

If you're looking for a city with loads of local amenities, high income per capita, and plenty of fun things to do, then Calumet City is a good choice. Located in Cook County, Illinois, Calumet City, also known as Cal City, is home to more than 37,000 people. The city was formerly known as West Hammond before it was changed to Calumet City in 1924--keep this little bit of information handy when you come across references to West Hammond in old texts. The climate in Calumet is quite moderate, with an average of 74.8 degrees in July, and a high of 26.9 degrees in February. It's comfortable, laid-back, and fun living here in Calumet (yes, even with the bootleggers all gone).

Having trouble with Craigslist Calumet City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Calumet City, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Calumet City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

