Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Looking to sublet a 1 bedroom/ 1bath in Naperville (in a 2b/2.5bath unit). This apartment is in a newly renovated complex, includes modern appliances and beautiful amenities (love the gym & pool). It is located right across from Fox Valley mall & a 5min drive to Route 59 train station.



Lease term: 6/1 (or sooner) through 10/15

Rent: + utilities



Comes with free parking and free commuter shuttle to the BNSF Route 59 train station.



Link to the site if you want to see images of the complex & amenities. Message me for details/pictures of the unit if youre interested in taking over this lease.