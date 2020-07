Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE. MAIN LEVEL WASHER AND DRYER. NICE SIZED MASTER BEDROOM ALONG WITH A HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT GREAT FOR STORAGE, WORK OUT ROOM OR PLAY AREA! MOVE IN READY