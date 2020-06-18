Rarely available 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom Condo... Great Location and Excellent schools. Move in just in time to enjoy the pool. Walking distance to shopping and parks. Great place for commuters as you will be close to the highway. Call today to schedule your showing. You will not be disappointed!! Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Springlake Lane have any available units?
320 Springlake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Springlake Lane have?
Some of 320 Springlake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Springlake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Springlake Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.