All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 320 Springlake Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
320 Springlake Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

320 Springlake Lane

320 Springlake Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Fox Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

320 Springlake Lane, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rarely available 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom Condo... Great Location and Excellent schools. Move in just in time to enjoy the pool. Walking distance to shopping and parks. Great place for commuters as you will be close to the highway. Call today to schedule your showing. You will not be disappointed!! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Springlake Lane have any available units?
320 Springlake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Springlake Lane have?
Some of 320 Springlake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Springlake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Springlake Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Springlake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 320 Springlake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 320 Springlake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Springlake Lane does offer parking.
Does 320 Springlake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Springlake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Springlake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 320 Springlake Lane has a pool.
Does 320 Springlake Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Springlake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Springlake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Springlake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly Apartments
Aurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
WaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago