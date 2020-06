Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is the lowest priced property with three bedrooms and 2.1 baths in district 204 and won't last. When you make your offer, please follow the instructions in the MLS. Incomplete paperwork will not be submitted to the owner. This property has newer carpeting, freshly painted bedrooms, 2nd-floor laundry, Fireplace, New dishwasher, Backs to the pond.