Aurora, IL
2291 STOUGHTON Drive
2291 STOUGHTON Drive

2291 Stoughton Drive · (630) 796-5747
Location

2291 Stoughton Drive, Aurora, IL 60502
Waubonsee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
As you enter this corner light and bight unit, you get greeted by two story living room to the left and family room with fireplace to the right. Your day is done and you are ready for the dinner. You head over to large open concept kitchen with maple cabinets, corian countertops and dinning island with breakfast bar. After dinner you invite your friends for the movie night and head over to the finished basement. It was easy to set up theater system there, since it had all the wires for the speakers. After movie, you head upstairs to retire for the night in the huge master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and custom walk in closet with shelves. You throw dirty clothes in a washer, since laundry room conveniently located on the second floor, and take a bath in whirlpool tub to relax before bed. In the morning, you wake up early and go for the run on the bike path nearby. You feel like you live in the luxurious house for the price of renting townhome. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive have any available units?
2291 STOUGHTON Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive have?
Some of 2291 STOUGHTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 STOUGHTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2291 STOUGHTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 STOUGHTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2291 STOUGHTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2291 STOUGHTON Drive does offer parking.
Does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2291 STOUGHTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2291 STOUGHTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2291 STOUGHTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 STOUGHTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2291 STOUGHTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
