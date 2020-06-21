2291 STOUGHTON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

As you enter this corner light and bight unit, you get greeted by two story living room to the left and family room with fireplace to the right. Your day is done and you are ready for the dinner. You head over to large open concept kitchen with maple cabinets, corian countertops and dinning island with breakfast bar. After dinner you invite your friends for the movie night and head over to the finished basement. It was easy to set up theater system there, since it had all the wires for the speakers. After movie, you head upstairs to retire for the night in the huge master bedroom with cathedral ceilings and custom walk in closet with shelves. You throw dirty clothes in a washer, since laundry room conveniently located on the second floor, and take a bath in whirlpool tub to relax before bed. In the morning, you wake up early and go for the run on the bike path nearby. You feel like you live in the luxurious house for the price of renting townhome. Welcome home!