Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10230 N Hillview Dr Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.



Newer carpet, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and fresh paint throughout this single level home with a nice open floor plan. There are two good sized bedrooms, with plenty of storage, two full baths with tub/shower combo, and a laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups.



Kitchen features ample cabinets and brand new countertops, a brand new stainless steel natural gas range/oven, new refrigerator, and dishwasher.



Oversized garage with lots of storage area.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1575

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



(RLNE3997091)