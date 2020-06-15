All apartments in Hayden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10230 N Hillview Dr

10230 North Hillview Drive · (888) 406-1868
Location

10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID 83835

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10230 N Hillview Dr · Avail. Jul 7

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1498 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.

Newer carpet, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and fresh paint throughout this single level home with a nice open floor plan. There are two good sized bedrooms, with plenty of storage, two full baths with tub/shower combo, and a laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups.

Kitchen features ample cabinets and brand new countertops, a brand new stainless steel natural gas range/oven, new refrigerator, and dishwasher.

Oversized garage with lots of storage area.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1575
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

(RLNE3997091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

