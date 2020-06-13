Apartment List
ID
/
hayden
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID

Finding an apartment in Hayden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10230 N Hillview Dr
10230 North Hillview Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1498 sqft
10230 N Hillview Dr Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Interior with Lots of Upgrades! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This newer remodeled two bedrooms two bath home in Hayden is awaiting your arrival! Close to restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
10622 May Lane
10622 May Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.
Results within 1 mile of Hayden
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 W Robison Ave
3700 West Robison Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
3700 W Robison Ave Available 08/01/20 Country Home with Fenced Yard in Hayden! - Looking for a home with country charm that's not too far from the city? This three bedroom two bathroom home in Hayden is the perfect place to call home! You can enjoy

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Hayden
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8176 W. Boekel Road #2
8176 West Boekel Road, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
8176 W. Boekel Road #2 Available 07/02/20 2 bed 1 bath duplex - This duplex is approximately 1,000 square feet and has been recently updated with fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets. Located in Rathdrum off of Boekel Road.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3502 12th St.
3502 12th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3502 12th St.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1805 Melrose Street
1805 N Melrose St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
1805 Melrose Street Available 07/01/20 Rent to OWN: Central CDA 4 bed 2 bath New Remodel - Rent to Own. 3 year rental lease with portion of rent being applied toward your down payment each month.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
814 N 18th St
814 North 18th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
814 N 18th St Available 07/15/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#70) - THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG!! CALL OR STOP BY TODAY.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5707 E Steamboat Bend
5707 East Steamboat Bend, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1436 sqft
5707 E Steamboat Bend Available 08/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage & Private Beach Access - Welcome home! This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Riverside Harbor Subdivision in Post Falls is awaiting your arrival.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
816 N 18th St
816 N 18th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
816 N 18th St Available 06/24/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#71) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** **RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8655 W Park Lp
8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
924 sqft
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1409 14th St
1409 North 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 sqft
1409 14th St Available 08/10/20 Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex Unit w/Garage in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks,
City Guide for Hayden, ID

Baa Baa Black Sheep_ -- _In 2007, Coeur d'Alene Airport, located in Hayden, was renamed Pappy Boyington Field in honor of the Medal of Honor winner whose WWII exploits were the basis for the television show. Boyington, whose role was played by Robert Conrad, said the show was very loosely based on facts.

This part of Northern Idaho is rich in natural wonder and recreational opportunity. Just over 13,000 people call Hayden home, but it is part of a region holding many more people. This town, with Coeur d'Alene to the south and the Spokane Valley to the west, is ideally situated for anyone who wants to take advantage of what the other cities hold. The area around what would come to be called Hayden was a camping site for Native Americans and became a settlement in the mid-1800s. According to lore, Hayden got its name from a bet on a game of cards. Two men played for the naming rights, and Matt Heyden won -- but the spelling of the town changed before it was incorporated, so it was a somewhat Pyrrhic victory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hayden, ID

Finding an apartment in Hayden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

