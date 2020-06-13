36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID

Baa Baa Black Sheep_ -- _In 2007, Coeur d'Alene Airport, located in Hayden, was renamed Pappy Boyington Field in honor of the Medal of Honor winner whose WWII exploits were the basis for the television show. Boyington, whose role was played by Robert Conrad, said the show was very loosely based on facts.

This part of Northern Idaho is rich in natural wonder and recreational opportunity. Just over 13,000 people call Hayden home, but it is part of a region holding many more people. This town, with Coeur d'Alene to the south and the Spokane Valley to the west, is ideally situated for anyone who wants to take advantage of what the other cities hold. The area around what would come to be called Hayden was a camping site for Native Americans and became a settlement in the mid-1800s. According to lore, Hayden got its name from a bet on a game of cards. Two men played for the naming rights, and Matt Heyden won -- but the spelling of the town changed before it was incorporated, so it was a somewhat Pyrrhic victory.