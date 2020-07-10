/
26 Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/14/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
6735 N Spurwing Loop #205
6735 North Spurwing Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6735 N Spurwing Loop #205 Available 08/17/20 PHEASANT RUN CONDO (PR#30) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** THE PHEASANT RUN CONDOS ARE SET IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10708 N Oxford Dr.
10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Coeur D Alene Place
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
3 Units Available
Garden Park
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At River View Collection Apartments, we believe in creating a sense of home and community for all of our residents. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1198 sqft
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Mill River
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,200
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 11:11am
8 Units Available
Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1241 sqft
Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1146 sqft
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
745 N 2nd Street
745 North 2nd Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
745 N 2nd Street - Benson House Available 08/14/20 THE BENSON HOUSE - This property is available for long term rental from October through May (Off season rental only) LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! This charming two story completely restored centenial
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203
1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1277 sqft
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7530 W Division St Unit 1
7530 W Division St, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
A three bed,2.5 bath avaible in Rathdrum Idaho. This home is pet friendly with a non refudable pet fee of $250. It comes with laundry hook ups or $40 extra a month to rent a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
405 W Emma Ave
405 West Emma Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
405 W Emma Ave Available 07/20/20 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON EMMA (APP#94) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** (RLNE4937355)
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1606 E. Hastings Ave
1606 East Hastings Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1606 E. Hastings Ave Available 08/01/20 Downtown CDA 2 bed 1 bath house, new remodel - This newly remodeled house (2019) is 896 square feet and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Mill River
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
26 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
3 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Park
224 S 14th St.
224 South 14th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Remodeled Sanders Beach Home - Custom remodeled home located in the highly desired Sanders Beach neighborhood - walking distance to the lake.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12116 W Wellington Ave
12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1808 sqft
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown