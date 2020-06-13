42 Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
10622 May Lane
10622 May Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3
8206 North Ridgewood Drive, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
960 sqft
8206 Ridgewood Dr #3 - Ridgewood Dr Condo Available 08/13/20 FURNISHED HAYDEN CONDO (APP VH#19) - THIS PRIVATE END UNIT CONDO IS BRIGHT & AIRY AND HAS AMAZING VIEWS.
Results within 1 mile of Hayden
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10708 N Oxford Dr.
10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Hayden
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4188 Player Dr
4188 North Player Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
4188 Player Dr Available 06/25/20 DUPLEX ON PLAYER DRIVE (RPM#210) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 E Foster Ave.
114 East Foster Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2775 sqft
114 E Foster Ave. Available 06/20/20 Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 N 8th St
2422 North 8th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8655 W Park Lp
8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
924 sqft
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2050 N Main St #304
2050 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2050 Main St #304 Available 07/15/20 RIVERSTONE CONDO (APP VH#13) - *SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE *PARK AND BIKE TRAIL *MINUTES AWAY FROM SPOKANE RIVER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY!! UTILITIES AND CABLE NOT INCLUDED.
City Guide for Hayden, ID

Baa Baa Black Sheep_ -- _In 2007, Coeur d'Alene Airport, located in Hayden, was renamed Pappy Boyington Field in honor of the Medal of Honor winner whose WWII exploits were the basis for the television show. Boyington, whose role was played by Robert Conrad, said the show was very loosely based on facts.

This part of Northern Idaho is rich in natural wonder and recreational opportunity. Just over 13,000 people call Hayden home, but it is part of a region holding many more people. This town, with Coeur d'Alene to the south and the Spokane Valley to the west, is ideally situated for anyone who wants to take advantage of what the other cities hold. The area around what would come to be called Hayden was a camping site for Native Americans and became a settlement in the mid-1800s. According to lore, Hayden got its name from a bet on a game of cards. Two men played for the naming rights, and Matt Heyden won -- but the spelling of the town changed before it was incorporated, so it was a somewhat Pyrrhic victory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hayden, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hayden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

