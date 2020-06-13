Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM

39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1295 Tamarindo Lane
1295 West Tamarindo Lane, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1469 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Home in Hayden! - Be the first one to live here! This house is completed and ready for occupancy. Great location off of Orchard Avenue in Hayden and tucked back on a short street with only seven other homes.
Results within 1 mile of Hayden
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 W Robison Ave
3700 West Robison Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
3700 W Robison Ave Available 08/01/20 Country Home with Fenced Yard in Hayden! - Looking for a home with country charm that's not too far from the city? This three bedroom two bathroom home in Hayden is the perfect place to call home! You can enjoy

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10708 N Oxford Dr.
10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Hayden
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
4 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 E Foster Ave.
114 East Foster Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2775 sqft
114 E Foster Ave. Available 06/20/20 Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 N 8th St
2422 North 8th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Melrose Street
1805 N Melrose St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1805 Melrose Street Available 07/01/20 Rent to OWN: Central CDA 4 bed 2 bath New Remodel - Rent to Own. 3 year rental lease with portion of rent being applied toward your down payment each month.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14853 N. Nixon Loop
14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
814 N 18th St
814 North 18th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
814 N 18th St Available 07/15/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#70) - THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG!! CALL OR STOP BY TODAY.

