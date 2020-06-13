/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hayden, ID
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1295 Tamarindo Lane
1295 West Tamarindo Lane, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1469 sqft
Brand New 3bed/2bath Home in Hayden! - Be the first one to live here! This house is completed and ready for occupancy. Great location off of Orchard Avenue in Hayden and tucked back on a short street with only seven other homes.
Results within 1 mile of Hayden
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 W Robison Ave
3700 West Robison Avenue, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
3700 W Robison Ave Available 08/01/20 Country Home with Fenced Yard in Hayden! - Looking for a home with country charm that's not too far from the city? This three bedroom two bathroom home in Hayden is the perfect place to call home! You can enjoy
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10708 N Oxford Dr.
10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Hayden
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
4 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
25 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 E Foster Ave.
114 East Foster Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2775 sqft
114 E Foster Ave. Available 06/20/20 Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 N 8th St
2422 North 8th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Melrose Street
1805 N Melrose St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1805 Melrose Street Available 07/01/20 Rent to OWN: Central CDA 4 bed 2 bath New Remodel - Rent to Own. 3 year rental lease with portion of rent being applied toward your down payment each month.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14853 N. Nixon Loop
14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
814 N 18th St
814 North 18th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
814 N 18th St Available 07/15/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#70) - THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG!! CALL OR STOP BY TODAY.