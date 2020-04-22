Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage air conditioning elevator guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest parking lobby

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 11:00 am

By: RAY

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



801 South was just built in 2015. This newer 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a lanai and 2 unassigned parking stalls in a secured garage.



This property is located at 801 South Street.



The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, and disposal. A washer and dryer are located in the unit for your convenience. There are split air conditioners in both the living room and bedroom for your comfort. The complex has a resident manager, 24 hour security guards, a secured entry, elevators, a trash chute, guest parking and a large rec room.



Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenant’s expense.



Heading west on Kapiolani Boulevard, turn left at Cooke Street. Turn right on Kawaihao Street. The entrance for the parking structure will be on your right. You can park in the structure for a fee or find street parking. Meet our rental agent in the lobby. Once again, the address is 801 South Street, Building A.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

