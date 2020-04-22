All apartments in Honolulu
801 South Street

801 South Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1960959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 South Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1006 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
lobby
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 11:00 am
By: RAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

801 South was just built in 2015. This newer 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with a lanai and 2 unassigned parking stalls in a secured garage.

This property is located at 801 South Street.

The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, and disposal. A washer and dryer are located in the unit for your convenience. There are split air conditioners in both the living room and bedroom for your comfort. The complex has a resident manager, 24 hour security guards, a secured entry, elevators, a trash chute, guest parking and a large rec room.

Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenant’s expense.

Heading west on Kapiolani Boulevard, turn left at Cooke Street. Turn right on Kawaihao Street. The entrance for the parking structure will be on your right. You can park in the structure for a fee or find street parking. Meet our rental agent in the lobby. Once again, the address is 801 South Street, Building A.

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Thursday, 6/25/2020 at 11:00 am
By: RAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South Street have any available units?
801 South Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 South Street have?
Some of 801 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 801 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 South Street does offer parking.
Does 801 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South Street have a pool?
No, 801 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 South Street have accessible units?
No, 801 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 South Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 South Street has units with air conditioning.
