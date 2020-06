Amenities

LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/bI0wgi-pdmE



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



DESCRIPTION:

Enjoy this luxuriously upgraded 2BR/2Ba executive style house in the highly sought after neighborhood of St Louis Heights. Have breakfast or dinner and cocktails on the lanai while admiring the awesome city and ocean views day and night. In the mood for a hike? The world famous Wa?ahila Ridge State Recreation Area is only minutes away. What about a refreshing swim at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki or Ala Moana Beach Park both just a short drive away. Entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy everything Honolulu has to offer without the hassle of sitting in traffic!



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Single Family

• Interior Area: 1812sf

• Lanai Area: 220sf

• Bedrooms: 2

• Bathrooms: 2

• Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Split Air Conditioner

• Gas Cooktop

• Oven

• Refrigerator

• Microwave

• Dishwasher

• Granite Counter Top

• Washer & Dryer

• Flooring: Hardwood/Tile



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• No Pets

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit & Background Check Required

• Renter's Insurance Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



No Pets Allowed



