1719 Ashford Street - Upstairs

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Now available is a 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs apartment with 2 assigned parking stalls on Ashford St right across from King Kalakaua Middle School in Kalihi. This upstairs apartment has been painted and has vinyl wood floors. Washing machine downstairs shared with the downstairs tenant. The house is located next to Kalihi Street and has quick access to downtown.

Tenant responsible for electric, water/sewer & TV/internet.

No pets, no smoking.

To schedule a showing contact Erik Covarrubias (R) 22093 at 909-660-3018 or ecovarrubias@homeholdersllc.com



This listing presented by Home Holders LLC -RB 22663 500 Ala Moana Blvd suite 7-400 Honolulu, HI 96813