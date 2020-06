Amenities

Perfect Location, Lower Makiki with View, Covered Parking - Nicely upgraded lower Makiki one bedroom, one bath, one covered parking, with washer/dryer in unit. Great view from 10th floor. Tenant to pay electric, cable, and internet. Call for showing or go to website to send guest card at: www.prghawaii.com Application fee online is $25. Call Tony for showing at 808-330-6050. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3706218)