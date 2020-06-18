All apartments in Honolulu
1145 Koloa St

1145 Koloa Street · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1145 Koloa Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1145 Koloa St · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

4 BR/4BA HOME IN KAHALA - Spacious and bright partially furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Kahala home. Approximately 2800 square feet of living space, with hardwood, ceramic tile and linoleum flooring throughout. Property offers manicured landscaping, spacious backyard, hot tub and enclosed garage. Located within walking distance to parks, beaches, dining & shopping.

Monthly rent of $5500.00 per month + $5500.00 security deposit. $22.00 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for yard & spa service and all utilities. This is a non-smoking, long term lease property. Sorry no pets. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Contact Rhonda Hutchinson, (RS) Lic 77932 of Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9235 (Direct) to schedule Social Distancing/Virtual Tour viewing of property

(RLNE1838567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Koloa St have any available units?
1145 Koloa St has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1145 Koloa St currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Koloa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Koloa St pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Koloa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1145 Koloa St offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Koloa St does offer parking.
Does 1145 Koloa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Koloa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Koloa St have a pool?
No, 1145 Koloa St does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Koloa St have accessible units?
No, 1145 Koloa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Koloa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Koloa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Koloa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Koloa St does not have units with air conditioning.
