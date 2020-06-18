1145 Koloa St

Amenities

4 BR/4BA HOME IN KAHALA - Spacious and bright partially furnished 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Kahala home. Approximately 2800 square feet of living space, with hardwood, ceramic tile and linoleum flooring throughout. Property offers manicured landscaping, spacious backyard, hot tub and enclosed garage. Located within walking distance to parks, beaches, dining & shopping.



Monthly rent of $5500.00 per month + $5500.00 security deposit. $22.00 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for yard & spa service and all utilities. This is a non-smoking, long term lease property. Sorry no pets. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.



Contact Rhonda Hutchinson, (RS) Lic 77932 of Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9235 (Direct) to schedule Social Distancing/Virtual Tour viewing of property



