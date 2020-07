The Views at Woodstock

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants. Featuring an astounding selection of unit floorplans, our mission at The View at Woodstock is to provide comfort, convenience, and overall luxurious experience that will encourage you to renew your lease for years to come. With an amazing rhythm of energy and style, our apartment community will exceed all of your expectations for maintenance-free apartment living. Residents will love our resort-style swimming pool, elegant clubhouse, and "grab-n-go" breakfast and coffee bar. If you ever feel like escaping the confines of your apartment home, explore our community and form neighborly bonds that will last a lifetime. It's all waiting for you at The View at Woodstock in the beautiful truly unexpected Town Center are of Woodstock, Georgia.