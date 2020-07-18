All apartments in Woodstock
709 Breeze Lane
709 Breeze Lane

709 Breeze Lane
Location

709 Breeze Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 709 Breeze Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
709 Breeze Lane Available 08/10/20 COMING SOON! Awesome Woodstock Townhouse In An Excellent Swim /Tennis Community - COMING SOON! An Awesome Townhouse In An Excellent Swim /Tennis Community. This beautiful townhome boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Large Rear Deck perfect for entertaining, 2-Car Garage, and a large living room with fireplace. Not pictured are the new darker hardwoods downstairs, white cabinets, and much more! Close To Shopping / Interstate. Lawncare included!. Don't miss it! Contact Ashley Venters for more information at 770-324-7432 or Ashley@theforem.com.

(RLNE2401178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Breeze Lane have any available units?
709 Breeze Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Breeze Lane have?
Some of 709 Breeze Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Breeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 709 Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 709 Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 709 Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Breeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 709 Breeze Lane has a pool.
Does 709 Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Breeze Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
