Cozy two story home located in the heart of Woodstock. Hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, lots of natural light throughout, private fenced backyard and more! Ideal location with the neighborhood off Hwy 92 and minutes from I-575, downtown Woodstock and all the local shops and eats you could ask for. Available for immediate move-in.