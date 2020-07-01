All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

708 Weatherstone Trace

708 Weatherstone Trace · No Longer Available
Location

708 Weatherstone Trace, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in Popular Weatherstone Community. Spacious open floor plan ideal for entertaining!Two- story foyer, Beautiful eat-in Kitchen that features Granite counters/stainless steel appliances & opens to fire side family room. Large master suite with walk-in closet, spa-like bath with his and her vanities. Fully fenced private flat back yard/On cul de sac street. Tons of natural light, fresh neutral paint. Swim/tennis/Playground included in Rent. Extremely convenient to shopping, major highways and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Weatherstone Trace have any available units?
708 Weatherstone Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Weatherstone Trace have?
Some of 708 Weatherstone Trace's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Weatherstone Trace currently offering any rent specials?
708 Weatherstone Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Weatherstone Trace pet-friendly?
No, 708 Weatherstone Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 708 Weatherstone Trace offer parking?
Yes, 708 Weatherstone Trace offers parking.
Does 708 Weatherstone Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Weatherstone Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Weatherstone Trace have a pool?
Yes, 708 Weatherstone Trace has a pool.
Does 708 Weatherstone Trace have accessible units?
No, 708 Weatherstone Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Weatherstone Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Weatherstone Trace has units with dishwashers.

