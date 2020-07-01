708 Weatherstone Trace

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in Popular Weatherstone Community. Spacious open floor plan ideal for entertaining!Two- story foyer, Beautiful eat-in Kitchen that features Granite counters/stainless steel appliances & opens to fire side family room. Large master suite with walk-in closet, spa-like bath with his and her vanities. Fully fenced private flat back yard/On cul de sac street. Tons of natural light, fresh neutral paint. Swim/tennis/Playground included in Rent. Extremely convenient to shopping, major highways and great schools.