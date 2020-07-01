708 Weatherstone Trace

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in Popular Weatherstone Community. Spacious open floor plan ideal for entertaining!Two- story foyer, Beautiful eat-in Kitchen that features Granite counters/stainless steel appliances & opens to fire side family room. Large master suite with walk-in closet, spa-like bath with his and her vanities. Fully fenced private flat back yard/On cul de sac street. Tons of natural light, fresh neutral paint. Swim/tennis/Playground included in Rent. Extremely convenient to shopping, major highways and great schools.