Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fabulous cul de sac home. Loads of upgrades to kitchen open to soaring cathedral ceiling family room. Rear stairs to all bedrooms upstairs. Playing field sized level grassed backyard. This popular Cherokee s/d boasts loads of family amenities with pool, tennis and playing field area. And easy quick access either to Roswell or I-575 and Cobb business areas. Best deal in the s/d.